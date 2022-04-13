Home » News » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Soni Razdan- Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor- Riddhima Spotted in Pre-wedding Finery, See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Soni Razdan- Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor- Riddhima Spotted in Pre-wedding Finery, See Pics

Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni after Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's haldi ceremony
Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni after Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's haldi ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister- Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni pose while Alia Bhatt's mother and sister- Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were spotted post their haldi ceremony

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 13, 2022, 20:16 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pre wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple had their mehendi ceremony today and we saw a number of celebs- including their family members arrive one by one at Ranbir’s Pali Hill residence. However, fans were waiting to see the Alia’s mother and sister, who were yet to make an appearance. Now, the bride-to-be’s mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were finally spotted at Ranbir’s Vastu residence.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt after they had attended Alia and Ranbir’s haldi ceremony. Shaheen was spotted wearing a bright yellow suit perfect for the occasion, while Soni Razdan chose a floral suit. Soni also thanked everyone when the paps congratulated her. Her mehendi was also visible. See the video here:

Shaheen Bhatt spotted after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s haldi ceremony

Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor was also seen, posing with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. While Neetu Kapoor had opted for a floral saree, Riddhima donned a sequinned saree. See the pictures here:

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni pose post Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt’s haldi ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding will reportedly take place tomorrow, and all the pre wedding festivities have begun. Right in the morning, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor was spotted with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter while returning from a puja. Such was the frenzy to click their pictures that police had to be called, and the warned paparazzi to not block vehicles.

Today, the haldi, mehendi and sangeet are reportedly happening at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Pali Hill. Many celebs also arrived for the ceremonies. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Armaan and Adar Jain to the couple’s friends from the industry- Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, celebs made heads turn as they attended the pre wedding festivities.

