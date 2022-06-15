Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Trailer Is Here; TMKOC's Dayaben Cannot Be Back Overnight

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited movie Brahmastra has been released. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The trailer takes fans into Ayan’s Astraverse and reveals that Ranbir will be playing the role of a young boy named Shiva on whom the destiny of Brahmastra depends. The trailer is surely a visual treat for all. The film will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

TMKOC’s producer Asit Kumar Modi has said that Dayaben cannot return to the show overnight. In his latest interview, Asit Kumar mentioned that fans have been ‘literally abusing’ them over Daya’s absence and added that the auditions for the iconic character are currently underway. further added that Disha Vakani’s re-entry does not look possible and therefore the hunt for new Dayaben will take some time. He has also assured fans that their favourite character will be back soon.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has refused to come on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed the same in his recent interview and shared that Ranbir believes the consequences of his statement on the show last for a long time. During the interaction, KJo also shared that stars are often worried about how their statements are perceived and interpreted.

If recent reports are to be believed, Pooja Hegde Pooja will be soon sharing the screen with KGF star Yash. A recent report by Sacnilk claims that Pooja Hegde will be soon making her Kannada debut with pan-India superstar Yash. Reportedly, Pooja Hegde has already been approached by the makers of the yet-to-be-titled movie which will be directed by Narthan. If Pooja agrees to come on board, it will be her first film with KGF star Yash. However, there is no official announcement by the makers so far.

Anushka Sharma fans were recently left worried after she visited a hospital in Mumbai along with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli. While netizens also speculated if the actress is pregnant with a second child, it has now been revealed that Anushka had gone to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai only to see a physiotherapist.

