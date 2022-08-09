Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Fly to Italy for a Relaxing Babymoon, Say Reports

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the two adorable lovebirds have a hectic month ahead of them. Before the release of their much-anticipated film Brahmastra, the loved up couple have decided to take a babymoon vacation in Italy. According to a report by PinkVilla, the power couple were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they were about to fly to their dreamy European destinations. Their week-long escapade is surely to give them both some time to relax and relish each other’s company.

They have had hectic schedules lately - Ranbir Kapoor was busy promoting his recently released film Shamshera while juggling his dates with Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt had her plate full with projects like Karan Johar’s quirky romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside her Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh. On top of that, Alia had to fly to London to complete shooting for her segment for her upcoming International debut with Tom Harper’s directorial ‘Heart of Stone’ that would feature Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

However, her recent OTT film, Darlings, helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, has successfully managed to woo fans and critics alike. Now, Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus is just around the corner where Alia would be seen sharing the screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Alia shared how her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor has made her more secure and stress-free. She said, “Ranbir is my best friend, so after marriage, nothing has changed between us. He is the same person. Jitni taareef karun kam hi hai. As a husband and as a life partner, it’s a complete set of adjectives that I can use for him. He always supports me. Mujhe bahut hansaate hain. All of my concerns have vanished after getting married to him."

She further added, “As an actor, I have so much love and respect for him. Ranbir is the easiest actor to work with. He is always very calm on set. He is the most punctual. He is also so accommodating and so giving. When you shoot with Ranbir, you can feel a silent energy. You don’t feel his stardom or his presence in that overbearing sort of way. It’s so natural and it’s so calm."

The love story of the adorable lovebirds began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Although the fans and gossip mongers were quite wary of their romance, the talented duo managed to keep their relationship secret and behind the blinds. Eventually, during one of their dreamy vacations in Masai Mara national park, Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt and even arranged for a photographer to capture the special moment. The couple finally got married in April 2022 amid close friends and family.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expected to make their return to the tinsel town on August 14.

