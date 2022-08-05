Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Hold Hands In Viral Throwback Picture - You Must Not Miss!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story is known to all. After dating each other for a long time, the two actors tied the knot in April this year. Later in the month of June, they announced that they are expecting their first child together. Amid all this, an unseen throwback picture of Ranbir and Alia has gone viral on social media.

In this viral photo, the Brahmastra couple can be seen holding each other’s hands. The two sported a casual look in the picture as they are also setting couple goals. While Ranbir wore a white t-shirt with joggers, Alia can be seen looking at the lens in a black sweatshirt with grey track pants and long boots.

When Alia appeared in Koffee With Karan this season, she talked about how Ranbir planned to propose her for marriage in a most romantic way. “I have to say that in terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away. I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it a long time, but then there was a pandemic and delay so we decided not to talk about it and go with feelings. That’s exactly what he did. He did not tell anyone, he just carried the ring. He did it at the most amazing place. He did it at a place where we both have a strong emotional connection which is Maasai Mara (National Reserve). It was in the middle of the jungle. It was just amazing," Alia shared.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are also all set to share the screen for the first time with their upcoming movie Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in key roles. It will hit theatres on September 9 this year.

