Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Host Glittering Post-Wedding Get-Together, Here's Who All Attended

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance. Their much-awaited wedding took place at Ranbir’s Vastu residence. While social media is already flooded with dreamy pictures from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, the newlyweds decided to hold a small family get-together. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt were among the others who were snapped as they arrived at Vastu for the get-together. Filmmaker Ayan Mukherji was also spotted arriving at the residence.
Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan and Sister Shaheen Bhatt Were Snapped As They Arrived Vastu (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt Arrive For Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Post-Wedding get-Together (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Snapped In Her Black Attire As She Reaches Ranbir Kapoor’s Residence Vastu (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker and Ranbir’s Close Friend Ayan Mukerji Reaches Vastu (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Ayan Mukerji Was Snapped By Paparazzi As He Arrived Vastu For Ranbir-Alia’s Small Get-Together (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir and Alia Have Also Been Working With Ayan Mukerji For Their Upcoming Movie Brahmastra (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor’s Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Also Joined Celebration With Her Husband (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Snapped With Her Mother Neetu Kapoor As They Arrived For Get-Together (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Karan Johar Posed For Paps As He Arrived Vastu (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Karan Johar, Who Also Penned An Adorable Note For Ranbir-Alia On Social Media Also Joined The Get-Together (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Alia’s Girl Gang Including Anushka Ranjan and Her Sister Akanksha Ranjan Were Also Snapped (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Alia’s Girl Gang Joined Get-Together (Picture Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Earlier during an interaction with the paparazzi, Neetu Kapoor revealed that Ranbir and Alia will have no wedding reception. “It’s done, it’s all done," she had asked. Neetu had also asked the paps to ‘go and sleep’ peacefully.
Alia and Ranbir had been dating since 2017 and made their relationship public in 2018. They will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and release on September 9. Ayan had announced on social media that the couple was taking the next step in their relationship by sharing a song video from Brahmastra.