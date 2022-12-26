Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Parenting Duties To Check Progress On New Flat

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen visiting their under-construction home in Mumbai to check the progress of their home. The house, previously a residence of Ranbir’s grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, has been under construction for a while now. Time and again, we’ve seen the couple along with Neetu Kapoor visiting the residence to check the progress.

On Monday, a paparazzo took to Instagram and shared a clip of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visiting the home. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was engrossed in taking notes while Ranbir accompanied her. The two of them then went on to share their feedback and instructions with the workers as well.

The couple is currently residing in Ranbir Kapoor’s house Vaastu where they had gotten married this year. However, in November it was reported that they’ll be shifting to a new house which is located in Bandra. In the viral clip, Alia Bhatt is rocking a black outfit while Ranbir Kapoor is looking dashing in a white t-shirt, grey pants, and a cap.

As reported earlier, the 8-story home will come with amenities like an indoor swimming pool, exclusive office space, spacious parking, and many other perks. While Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor would reside on one of the lower floors, a floor will also be reserved for Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, and daughter Samara Sahni who currently live in Delhi. Needless to say but an exclusive floor would also be dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter Raha.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter on November 6 this year at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Back then, Alia took to her official Instagram handle, issued a statement, and called her little princess ‘magical’. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia, and Ranbir," the joint statement by the couple read.

Later, in another post, Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her baby daughter and explained why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’. She had written in the caption, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️"

