Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Jet Off to Dubai Next Month for Honeymoon: Report

Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be tying the knot today in Mumbai in a lowkey affair with the presence of only their close friends and family members. The wedding festivities had commenced yesterday, with a ring exchange ceremony, followed by Mehendi and Sangeet functions. According to Mid Day, the couple had the ring exchange ceremony on April 13 as, forty-two years ago, Neetu Kapoor and the late actor Rishi Kapoor were engaged on the same day, and the young couple wanted to start their marriage on a special note.

The publication also reported that after the lowkey wedding, their honeymoon will also not be extravagant as both the actors have their respective work commitments. The couple will reportedly go to Dubai next month to have some time to themselves. Mid Day quoted their source as saying, “Ranbir will reach Dubai on May 6. The couple has decided to turn it into a mini-holiday. Alia will join him on May 8. The two will extend their stay, returning to the bay after May 15."

Ranbir will reportedly play a celebrity football match in the desert emirate on May 7. His team All Stars Football Club will play against the Emirates United at the Shabab Al-Ahli stadium, reported Mid Day.

The publication further reported that the couple did not have much time to prepare for their sangeet and danced on Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s old hits.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will also be seen together in their first film- Brahmastra. This is the first time the real-life couple will appear as a reel life couple.

On the other hand, all their wedding ceremonies took place at Ranbir’s Pali Hill house with several family members of the Kapoors and Bhatts attending the celebrations.

