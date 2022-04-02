Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt To Marry At Kapoor's Ancestral Home With 450 Guests: Reports

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of Bollywood’s much talked about and everyone’s favourite couples. They are widely loved by the audience who are now eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot soon. While several speculations about the much-awaited wedding are already making headlines, some new details have now been revealed.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot in April this year and the venue for the same has already been decided. Reportedly, the couple will not marry in a lavish hotel but at the Kapoor’s ancestral home, RK House. The entertainment portal claimed that the wedding venue has been decided by Ranbir Kapoor himself. Interestingly, Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also tied the knot at the same place on January 20, 1980.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also reported that 450 people will be attended Ranbir and Alia’s wedding which is likely to take place in the second week of April. The report further claims that while Kapoors were keen on a wedding in April end, the Bhatt family wanted it to be a little early due to Alia’s maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan’s health issues.

Well, there is no official confirmation so far, but fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite two stars to tie the knot soon.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor also responded to a question about his wedding date and revealed that it will happen soon. “I am not bitten by the mad dog that I would announce the date to the media, but I can tell you that. Alia and I are both planning to marry. I’m hoping it happens soon," he said.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Apart from this, also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

