Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Offer Langar in Gurudwara as Part of Marriage Ritual

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly getting married next week, and their fans just can’t get enough of it. After dating for years, the couple has finally decided to tie the knot. Their wedding will take place in Mumbai. The wedding preparations for Ranbir and Alia are said to be in full swing. In the midst of all, it is learnt that the wedding will be a typical Punjabi wedding, with festivities beginning on April 13.

Another big update is out about the biggest wedding of this year. Everyone knows that Ranbir is dear to his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor. He has followed in his parent’s footsteps and now he will also adhere to the same rituals that his parents followed during their marriage.

According to a report in India today, Ranbir and Alia will offer langar at a Gurudwara just as Rishi Kapoor and Neetu did during their marriage. A source told India Today, “Ranbir and Alia will have a traditional Punjabi wedding. As a part of the rituals of the Punjabi wedding, there is one ritual where the couple will offer langar to Gurudwara, located between Juhu and Bandra in Mumbai."

“When Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, similar langar was offered in their names at a Gurudwara. Ranbir and Alia will not be physically present at the Gurudwara. However, the servings and prayers will be offered on behalf of the married couple," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia have kept their wedding plans under wraps. They are said to have asked their staff to sign a non-disclosure agreement, stating that they would not speak about the couple’s wedding or disclose any images from the event.

The real-life couple will soon be seen as an on-screen couple in the much-anticipated film Brahmastra, a superhero tale with both mythological and science fiction elements, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

