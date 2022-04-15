Home » News » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Took Only 4 Pheras at Wedding; Here's Why

For the wedding ceremony Alia Bhatt wears a hand dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil designed by Sabyasachi.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday (April 14) in the presence of their close family and friends. The wedding was held at Ranbir's Vastu house.

Updated: April 15, 2022, 10:46 IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor now. The couple tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony, attended by only close friends and family members. The celebrations took place at Ranbir’s house Vastu in Bandra. All this while, fans have been waiting to witness the wedding pictures. And they indeed were breathtakingly beautiful. Now, post the wedding, in a recent interview, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt revealed that the newlyweds didn’t take 7 pheras, they only took 4.

Rahul told India Today that Ranbir and Alia interestingly took only four pheras at their wedding. “They had a special pandit. I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed," he said. Further, Rahul shared that the pandit explained the significance of each phera, “Ek hota hain dharm ke liye (One is for religion), ek hota hain santaan ke liye (One is for child). Stating that he has come from a household of multiple ethnicities, Rahul called it “fascinating" that the two decided to take only 4 pheras. The pandit, who got Ranbir and Alia married, has been a part of the Kapoor’s family for a very long.

While Alia had shared a slew of pictures with Ranbir, a beautiful video from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding also made its way on social media. The video showcased the lovebirds taking pheras in the presence of their near and dear ones. The entire area at the RK’s Vastu home was decorated with yellow dreamy lights, and the moment looked right like a romantic film.

While sharing the breathtakingly beautiful pictures, Alia revealed in the caption that she and Ranbir got married at home in their favourite spot - “the balcony" in presence of their family and friends. The actor revealed that she and Ranbir have spent the last 5 years of their relationship in the same balcony, hence they got married right there. “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites," she further added, thanking fans for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives.

