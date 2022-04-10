Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wedding: Neetu Kapoor Reveals Her Hopes From Her Bahu

Neetu Kapoor shares a close bond with Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt. The duo is often spotted together, sometimes even without Ranbir. The veteran star has already made Alia a part of her ‘world.’ With rumours rife that Alia and Ranbir are tying the knot on April 14, Neetu opened up about her relationship with her own mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor and her hopes from her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Alia.

Speaking with the Bombay Times, Neetu spoke about her close bond with Krishna, who always had her back and treated her like a daughter, and confessed she would sometimes even complain about Rishi Kapoor to her. “My relationship with my mother-in-law was outstanding. She loved me more than her son. We were friends. We spoke about everything under the sun, and I would complain about my husband to her (laughs!). We were very open," she said.

It was then that Neetu added that she hopes she and Alia share a similar equation after Alia becomes a Kapoor bahu. “I hope I have the same equation with Alia because she is also outstanding and amazing," she said.

Neetu, speaking of the wedding rumours, added that she hopes the wedding happens. While she admitted that she would want to celebrate her son’s wedding out in the open, she understands that her children are different and private people. “Kab kar lenge pata nahi, but hogi zaroor and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both," she said adding that Alia is a ‘lovely girl’ and she adores her. “Ranbir and Alia are made for each other," she added.

Alia and Ranbir have been together for over four years now. The couple is reportedly getting married in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s home in Bandra. A Hindustan Times report claims that only 40 to 45 guests have been invited to the wedding ceremony. It is also reported that the couple will host a wedding party on April 16.

