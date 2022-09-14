Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Wish To Do a Romantic Comedy Together After Brahmastra Success?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently enjoying the success of their recent release Brahmastra. This was for the first time that the husband-wife duo shared the screen. However, considering the audience liked their on-screen chemistry, the two are now exploring other work opportunities together.

Yes, you read it right. As reported by India Today, Ranbir and Alia are now keen on doing a romantic-comedy movie together. A source cited by the news portal claimed that the couple was offered several projects together in the past too. However, they rejected the same because they were waiting for the audience’s response regarding their on-screen chemistry. The source also added that if Ranbir and Alia will be offered a film together, they are likely to consider it.

“Both Ranbir and Alia were waiting for Brahmastra’s release before deciding to work in a film again. They wanted to get feedback from the audience to explore more films in the future. They were offered films in the past, but the duo said no to them. However, the success of Brahmastra is making them explore more options together. They wish to do a romantic comedy together. About Brahmastra, they are really happy with the feedback received. In future, if any offer comes to them, they will consider if it is good," the source claimed.

Talking about Brahmastra, besides Ranbir and Alia, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film collected Rs 225 crore worldwide after its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has several other films in his pipeline too. He will be next seen in Animal along with Rashmika Mandanna. Besides this, he has also been working on Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film in which he will share the screen with Shraddha Kapoor. The film will be released on Holi next year i.e on March 8, 2023.

