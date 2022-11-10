Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's KrishnaRaj Bungalow is Now an 8-Storey Dream Home

The Pali Hill bungalow of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, which had been under renovation and construction for more than three years, is now ready for its residents to return. This comes just days after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl.

On Monday, Alia Bhat posted a heartfelt note on Instagram, welcoming a baby girl into her life.

The Kapoor family, which includes Neetu, Ranbir, Alia, and the new baby, will soon move into the brand new KrishnaRaj bungalow, which has been converted into an 8-story highrise. While one floor is dedicated to the matriarch Neetu Kapoor’s residence, another is dedicated to Ranbir, Alia, and their baby. When the baby is old enough, she will have her floor. When Ranbir’s sister Riddhima and her daughter visit, they can stay on the fourth floor.

Other floors will be used for recreation (including a swimming pool) and an office floor where Alia, Ranbir, and Neetu will hear script narrations. Yes, there is a special place in the new swanky skyscraper home for the much-missed Rishi Kapoor, which will house three generations of one illustrious family.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia were recently seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. The film is now available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

