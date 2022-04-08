Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Wedding Confirmed! Couple To Tie The Knot On April 14

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is one of the most awaited ones. Several reports regarding the same have already been making headlines. Amid all speculations, Alia Bhatt’s uncle Robin Bhatt has now confirmed that Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot on April 14.

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Robin Bhatt has confirmed that the much-awaited wedding will take place on April 14 whereas the actress’ Mehendi ceremony will happen a day before i.e on April 13. Alia’s uncle has also confirmed to the news portal that the couple will exchange vows at RK’s Bandra home, Vastu.

Earlier today, Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor talked about the wedding rumours and told News18.com that the families are enjoying ‘all the noise going around’. “The rumours have been going on for almost two years now. We are having a lot of fun with all the noise going around Ranbir’s wedding. Some are saying that it is happening o April 15 and there are others who feel it is on April 17. Let the astrologers come out with a date. The date and the venue has constantly been changing. It was reported that they were earlier getting married in Ranthambore then it shifted somewhere else and now it is RK Studios in Chembur, let’s see where it ultimately happens," she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several media reports suggest that grand preparations for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding are currently underway. Reportedly, Neetu Kapoor will be wearing ace designer Manish Malhotra’s outfit for the Punjabi wedding. Apart from this, IndiaTV reported earlier today that while Alia will be wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga for the big day, Ranbir’s outfit will be designed by Manish Malhotra as well.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmāstra, the shooting of which wrapped up recently. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Animal along with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.