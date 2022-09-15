Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji Visit Somnath Temple To Seek Blessings After Brahmastra Success

Ayan Mukerji is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Brahmastra which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. While the film is getting an overwhelming response from all, the director visited Somnath Temple in Gujarat to seek blessings and thank the lord. He was also accompanied by the film’s protagonist Ranbir Kapoor.

In the picture that Ayan shared on his official Instagram handle, the director-actor duo can be seen posing in front of the temple. They wore traditional outfits as they posed for the lens, Ranbir sported a plain white kurta pyjama and layered it up with a blue jacket. On the other hand, Ayan wore a yellow and white kurta pyjama.

“My Third Jyotirling Visit this year 🙏 Had told myself I would come here after Brahmāstra releases, and am so happy and energised that we made it here!" Ayan wrote in the caption.

Talking about Brahmastra, the film was the first time that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shared the screen. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. Brahmastra collected Rs 225 crore worldwide after its opening weekend.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Ayan talked about the sequel — Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev and shared that he plans to release the film in three years. “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years. We have understood the process of filmmaking and I am confident that we can achieve our goal of releasing Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev in three years," he said.

