Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan Go Blue For Red Sea Film Festival; Brahmastra Star Mobbed

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan were among the many stars who made their way to the Red Sea Film Festival on Wednesday. The actors, who attended the festival individually, were seen wearing matching blue outfits. While Ranbir was seen in two looks — a checkered blue blazer which he paired with a formal white shirt and a pair of black pants and a formal dark blue outfit for a talk — Mahira dazzled in a blue gown.

The Brahmastra star was seen sporting a heavy beard, a look he is maintaining for his upcoming film Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, at the festival. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as he made an entry to the festival but pictures also revealed that he was mobbed by an excited group of fans as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was seen turning heads in a gorgeous blue gown. The Humsafar actress was seen wearing a royal blue one-shoulder gown at the event. She left her hair loose and sported a statement necklace to complete her OOTD.

Previously, Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor made their way to the international festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Brahmastra. The film, which also starred his wife actress Alia Bhatt, not only emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood films of the year but also became the most searched film on Google. The actor is currently shooting for Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Mahira was last seen in the Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt with Fawad Khan.

