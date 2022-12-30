Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's ‘Animal’ Look Poster To Be Unveiled on New Year's Eve

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandaan’s Animal is one of the most awaited movies. While fans have been waiting for it eagerly, the makers have now announced a new-year treat for all. On Friday, it was announced that the first look posters of Ranbir and Rashmika from the film will be unveiled the first look of the film on New Year’s Eve i.e Midnight of 31st December 2022.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana in the lead, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The magnum opus is slated for a worldwide release theatrically on 11th August 2023 in five languages.

Advertisement

In November this year, a picture of Ranbir from the sets of Animal went viral on social media in which he was seen soaked in fake blood. His hair and a bruise on his forehead also assured that the actor will be seen in his never-seen-before avatar in Animal. The photo caught everyone’s attention and left Ranbir’s fans completely impressed.

Animal marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Rashmika. Talking about working with the Brahmastra actor, Rashmika told Filmfare earlier this year, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easy-going that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep."

Meanwhile, Rashima also has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra in her pipeline. She will also be returning with the sequel of her blockbuster Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise. On the other hand, Ranbir has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here