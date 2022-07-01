Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Jet off to Mauritius for Luv Ranjan’s Untitled Film: Reports

Amidst the exciting news of soon becoming a father, it appears that Ranbir Kapoor has kept himself quite busy. While the actor is on a promotional spree for Shamshera, he is also juggling with Luv Ranjan’s next untitled film. Now, as per the latest report, the actor has taken off to Mauritius for an important schedule. According to Pinkvilla, Ranbir has flown off to an exotic destination with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

In addition, the report suggests that he and Shraddha will be shooting in Mauritius until the first week of July and then Ranbir will get busy with Shamshera’s promotional campaign. A source close to the development claimed that Luv wished to shoot a few important sequences of his film in specific locations for which he thought Mauritius was best. In this schedule, the actors will also be working on a major song sequence. Pinkvilla’s source said, “Luv wanted a few specific locations to film a couple of important sequences, and found Mauritius to be a perfect destination for it," adding that this is the last schedule of the Luv Ranjan’s film.

The markers had announced the release date of the upcoming film in March. The official note on Luv Films’ official Instagram handle read, “Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar"

Meanwhile, in Shamshera, fans will be witnessing Ranbir in a warrior avatar taking up arms against mean-looking cop Sanjay Dutt. Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir has Brahmastra wherein he will be seen opposite his ladylove Alia Bhatt. While Shamshera will be released on July 22, Brahmastra will hit the big screens on September 9. The soon-to-be father also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline.

