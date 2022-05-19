Ranbir Kapoor Announces New Release Date of Rajiv Kapoor's Toolsidas Junior with Game of Snooker

Ashutosh Gowariker’s AGPPL and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series have announced the release date of Rajiv Kapoor’s last film ‘Toolsidas Junior’ with an interesting video of Ranbir Kapoor playing snooker with the young actor Varun Buddhadev. Announcing the new release date, the makers presented a special video featuring Rajiv Kapoor’s nephew Ranbir Kapoor and the lead actor of Toolsidas Junior Varun Buddhadev, playing the game of snooker, while Ranbir ends the video with the tagline of the film - Baccha Hai, Phaad Dega!

Releasing on 23rd May, Toolsidas Junior marks the last film of veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor, which traces the bond between a father and son against the backdrop of the underrated game of Snooker.

Rajiv Kapoor died of a cardiac arrest, on February 9 last year. Marking a year to his unfortunate demise, the makers of ‘Toolsidas Junior’ hosted a special screening for the Kapoor family attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, Kunal Kapoor alongwith producers Ashutosh and Sunita Gowariker, Bhushan Kumar and director Mridul.

‘Toolsidas Junior’ marks Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar’s first joint production while the duo had previously collaborated for Swades, wherein T-Series partnered for the music.

Depicting the motivational story of a young boy driven by passion for the game of Snooker and his emotional and affectionate relationship with his father, Toolsidas Junior offers the ideal collective family viewing experience on Netflix, catering to all audiences.

The sports drama set in 1994’s Calcutta, journeys through life of a snooker champion played by Kapoor, who loses his heart after losing an important match. His son, played by Buddhadev, takes it upon himself to bring his father’s name back to the winner’s list.

‘Toolsidas Junior’ stars Rajiv Kapoor, Varun Buddhadev and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present an Ashutosh Gowariker Productions’ Toolsidas Junior. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker & Sunita Gowariker, the film written & directed by Mridul starts streaming on Netflix on 23rd May, 2022.

