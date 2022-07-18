Ranbir Kapoor Answers How He Aims To Break Stereotype of a Conventional Romantic Hero With Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for a busy year with two films under his kitty. While in his upcoming flick Shamshera, the actor will be seen opposite Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is another colossal project where he will feature alongside a multi-faceted star cast including Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Shamshera in great detail and shared how he is ready to break the stereotype of a conventional romantic hero with the period action drama. The actor was asked how he managed to take on a challenging role like Shamshera as it is totally different from all the roles he has played in the past. To this, Ranbir responded by saying that such roles come with great responsibility. He also added that people might not accept him in such a genre and so he worked hard to make the movie worth watching for the audience.

“When a film like Shamshera comes, it comes with a lot of responsibility, and you have to make it look believable. Since people have seen me in a certain image for so long, this is probably a genre that people won’t necessarily easily accept me in, but it’s my job to put in the hard work so as to make the audience watching the film forget what my past work was, and believe in the character and the story they’re watching at the current moment," he said.

Elaborated on the same, Ranbir added, “A film like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which was more than a modern film, also required a lot of work. In fact, it was harder, as you don’t really have a character to latch on to because you’re feeding off your own personality."

Responding to the question about how difficult it was for the actor to go through a drastic physical transformation for Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I always think one has to be an actor and an athlete at the same time. It’s always hard when a role demands physical change. Shamshera is about a tribal leader who stands up for the freedom of his tribe. The fight for freedom is a legacy left behind by one kind, and it is now your destiny to restore it to its former glory. And to really make this storyline work, there are a lot of things that went behind it."

Shamshera is slated to hit theatres on the 22nd of this month.

