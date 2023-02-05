Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in the film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. This will mark the actors’ first film together. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the track Tere Pyaar Mein and Ranbir’s actress-wife Alia Bhatt was seen doing her cardio on the track. As soon as she shared the video, Shraddha dropped compliments, however, soon the duo started pulling Ranbir’s leg! Sharing Alia’s video, Sharddha had written, “Uffff you cutestest @aliabhatt," she wrote, adding, “P.S: Yeh kya Makkaari hai Ranbir? Apne real id se aao."

Alia responded, “Hahaha good luck making that happen my fellow fishy." Shraddha further replied to it and wrote, “Bohot ho gaya! Chal iske (real) fake id ko expose karte hai." For the uninitiated, Ranbir Kapoor does not have a verified account on Instagram but Alia revealed it earlier that the actor has a fake account on the social media platform.

Take a look at their social media conversation:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady opposite Ranbir. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi also plays a pivotal role. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the upcoming romantic comedy is all set to hit the theatres on March 8. The song has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation across the internet due to its peppy and colourful vibe.

Talking about the song, Pritam said “Collaborating on a Ranbir Kapoor song with Amitabh and Arijit is always special. In the past, whenever we have come together musically, the audience has loved and appreciated our music. I hope the audience enjoys our new song Tere Pyaar Mein and we continue to get their love."

