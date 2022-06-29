Ranbir Kapoor Believes He Is Good With Children, Calls Himself 'Cool Uncle'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. Interestingly, Ranbir was also recently asked if he thinks he is good with children. To this, the actor explained how his younger cousins - Armaan and Aadar were very fond of him when they were young and therefore he would want to believe that he is good with kids. Ranbir also cited how his niece Samara is also close to him.

“I would like to believe I am, I don’t know if I am good or not. When my two younger cousin brothers – Armaan and Aadar were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail, wherever I went, they followed me. They really worshipped me and so I guess I was good to them that’s why they were doing that. I have a niece called Samara who is eleven now and she a little shy, she lives in Delhi but during her growing up years, we were quite close," he told Mashabale India as cited by Indianexpress.com.

Ranbir also told the news portal that he would want his kids to play sports. “I always like when young children, boy or girl, are into sports, it is something that I would like to definitely encourage in my children when I have children. Especially soccer, I’m very attached to it," he shared.

However, it looks like the interview was conducted before Alia shared the good news because Ranbir also shared how he is the ‘cool uncle’ in the family. He revealed how he tells children in his family to call him RK because he does not want people to call him uncle and think that he is old. “I would like to believe I am close to children. I am the cool uncle, but I don’t like to be called uncle. I tell them to call me RK because I don’t want to give an uncle tag where there is a little bit of distance. I don’t want people to think I am old," the actor added.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Shamshera which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. It will be released on July 22. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt. The film will hit theatres on September 9 this year. Ranbir has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor. Besides this, he also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline.

