Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Bash: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Others Join Alia Bhatt To Ring In RK's 40th Bday

Ranbir Kapoor turned 40 on Wednesday, September 28, and he celebrated it with his closest of people. While pictures from inside Ranbir’s 40th birthday bash are yet to surface, the paparazzi spotted a few familiar faces making their way to the soon-to-be father’s home to join Alia Bhatt celebrate his birthday. These include Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji.

Neetu Kapoor was seen making her way to the party wearing a casual fit. She smiled wide for the cameras. Aditya Roy Kapoor also made his way to the party, wearing a casual round-neck tee. Also spotted making their way to the party were Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar.

While Ayan was seen wearing a white tee with a checkered shirt over it, Karan opted for a chic black sweatshirt. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined the small circle of people celebrating RK’s 40th birthday. She was seen wearing a golden ensemble for the bash. The party was also attended by Rohit Dhawan and his wife.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to take on newer roles as he turns 40. While on the work front he’s got Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Shraddha Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2, on the personal front he is all set to be a father.

Ranbir and Alia announced the news that they are expecting their first baby together in July this year. The couple tied the knot in April.

