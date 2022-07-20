Ranbir Kapoor Calls Shamshera 'Toughest Film' of His Career: 'It Would Have Been Stupid of Me...' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor has always impressed audiences with the diverse roles he plays in his films. The soon-to-be-father who is making a comeback after four long years with Shamshera. This is the first time in his career, that the actor is attempting an out and out dacoit drama, a genre which we hardly see being made in Hindi cinema in the past few years.

But Kapoor is confident as he says, “We talk about genres but every genre has existed since the time films are made. Just like dacoit drama, we have seen love triangles and even romantic films in the 70s and 80s. Shamshera is just not a dacoit drama. It has elements of it, but you can’t compare the film to anything that has been made in the past. There are a lot of emotions that we see in the film is something that we go through in our daily life and that is something that I believe the audience will connect to."

Advertisement

The actor credits director Karan Malhotra for convincing him to be a part of the film, “I would like to credit myself as an intelligent actor and to do something like Shamshera, you can’t do it without a good director who knows the world and the genre. I have known Karan for a long time and he is someone who you meet beyond work, you will realise he is really passionate about films and when I realised that, I knew I was in safe hands and that security is something that is very important. I had no idea that Karan was directing Shamshera. It was only during the narration that I came to know about it. While listening to the script, I was taken on an exhilarating, adventurous, action, badass entertaining bonanza. So it would have been stupid of me, not to be a part of Shamshera."

Kapoor who plays a double role in the film had to undergo a lot of physical transforamtion, something that was really daunting for the actor, “Shamshera is a period drama, so there was a particular body shape and presentation that Karan very clearly wanted from this part. Physically, this film has been, by far, the toughest film for me because I am a very thin guy; that’s my genetic build. So, losing weight is very easy for me but putting it on is harder. It was tough physically and mentally while playing two characters and trying to match Karan’s imagination and his vision of them. It has definitely been the toughest film of my career.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.