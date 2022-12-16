Ranbir Kapoor’s Cameo In Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera Surprises and Impresses All; Check Tweets

Vicky Kaushal fronted Govind Naam Mera released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, December 16. The out-and-out commercial film has received mixed reviews from critics and movie-goers. However, soon after the movie was premiered, what became a talking point for all is not only Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s sizzling chemistry but Ranbir Kapoor’s surprise cameo too.

In the now-viral clips, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen essaying the role of an actor and grooving to the famous track of the movie, Bijli. According to the plot of the movie, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are background dancers who are also a part of this dance sequence. In another clip, Vicky and Kiara’s characters can be seen having a conversation with Ranbir. They claim that the hook step is their choreography, in an attempt to impress him. However, as soon as choreographer Ganesh Acharya enters the scene, the two deny it. Ranbir’s character informs the duo that he is producing a movie and adds that he will ask the director to contact them.

Surprised users flocked to the micro-blogging site hours after the release of the movie. One user praised Ranbir Kapoor’s screen presence and said, “He easily ate the whole movie".

Another wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor’s cameo in Govinda Naam Mera was impressive as he made a maximum impact in a limited time".

“You all have no idea how much serotonin boost watching Ranbir dance provides. Like the energy, the charm, the expressions, and the screen presence. Man this is cinema", gushed a fan.

This is Ranbir Kapoor’s second special appearance in a Vicky Kaushal movie. Previously, Ranbir had made a cameo in Love Per Square Foot. The actors have also shared the screenspace in Sanju.

Talking about Govinda Naam Mera, the film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads,

“Who isn’t guilty of enjoying a little extra cheese and corn in their movies? This is the kind of low-brow humour you enjoy without pretensions. I truly enjoyed the inspired lunacy, the nonsensical narrative. It’s not great cinema and definitely it is not perfect or extraordinary in any way. It is a good weekend watch with your family, partner or gang of friends with a paisa vasool feel."

