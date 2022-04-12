Ranbir Kapoor Clicks Selfie with Crew Member On Set of Luv Ranjan's Film; See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding rumours have got their fans’ eyes fixated on the lovely couple. While several reports suggest that the couple is set to tie the knot on April 14, Alia and Ranbir’s family is tight-lipped about it. It seems like both the stars are busy wrapping their work commitments before their wedding commences this week. On Sunday, Alia was spotted making her way to Karjat for a shoot. And today, pictures of Ranbir from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s next film are surfacing online.

Ranbir has been tactfully juggling hectic shoot schedules even when wedding prep is underway in full swing at his Mumbai residence. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani star has been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy-drama alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He began the week by visiting the film set to complete pending scenes.

In a couple of pictures posted by Ranbir Kapoor’s Fanclub on Instagram, we see the actor seen posing with the film’s crew for some photos. Earlier several reports alleged that Ranbir was staying in the city’s greater suburbs, close to his shoot location, to avoid wasting travel time as well as paparazzi frenzy.

Check the photos here:

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the Wake Up Sid star got back to home on Monday even and was seen sporting the same attire -blue shirt and grey cap- as is seen in the pics shared by his fan club. The unseen photos feature Ranbir wearing the same outfit. It seems like the actor has officially wrapped up his shoot and returned home now.

Meanwhile, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s bungalow are decked up with lights. Ranbir’s home, which is reportedly the wedding venue, has also arranged for massive drapes to ensure privacy. During the day, the paparazzi also noticed a Sabyasachi outfit being delivered to Ranbir’s house. With so much buzz, we’re sold that by the end of this week, we’d be introduced to Mr. and Mrs. Kapoor.

HT City reported that a small baraat procession will leave for Ranbir-Alia’s wedding venue on April 14 in the afternoon. The nuptials will last till the evening. Ahead of the wedding, the couple will host the Mehendi ceremony, followed by the Haldi ceremony on April 13 and the first half of April 14, respectively. All the events are said to be strictly private with only family members and close friends in attendance. Ranbir’s best friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is said to be on the guest list. IndiaToday.in has also reported that the couple plans on hosting two wedding receptions.

