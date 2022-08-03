Ranbir Kapoor Cracks Code To Desi K-Drama, BTS Fans' Hearts; Did Rashmika Mandanna Teach Him The Skill?

It is no secret that Rashmika Mandanna is a huge BTS fan. She has often spoken about it and is often also seen posing with the finger hearts for paparazzi pictures. Rashmika has now surprised fans by sharing a picture of Ranbir Kapoor also posing with finger hearts.

Rashmika and Ranbir are currently filming for their upcoming film Animal. Directed by Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal marks Rashmika and Ranbir’s first film together. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

On Wednesday, Rashmika took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture from the sets of the film. The picture featured Vanga posing for a picture while Ranbir seemingly photobombing the moment. He struck the finger heart pose, replicating Rashmika’s popular pose.

Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, “@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK Both say hi."

Rashmika and Ranbir were spotted shooting for Animal in Manali earlier this summer. Clad in a white saree with a red border, she looked every bit gorgeous. She was roped in after Parineeti Chopra stepped out of the film.

Talking about Ranbir, Rashmika told Filmfare, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easy-going that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep."

Besides Animal, Rashmika has a few other Bollywood movies in the pipeline. The first film she signed was Mission Majnu, where she will be sharing the screen with Shershah actor Sidharth Malhotra. She was then signed for Goodbye, where she will be seen alongside none other than Amitabh Bachchan.

Down South, she will be seen in Sita Ramam this weekend followed by Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun and Varisu with Vijay.

