‘Shamshera’ actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor were recently on the sets of dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ to promote their upcoming film. Ranbir’s mother actress Neetu Kapoor who was recently seen in the hit film ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ is a judge on the show.

Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani caught the veteran actor saying, “Best of Dance Deewane", she could not control her excitement as she expressed that the last day of the show proved to be really good for her because her son joined her on the set.

The mother-son duo shook a leg to ‘Ji Huzoor’, a song from Ranbir’s film ‘Shamshera’ which has gone viral on all platforms and has millions of people recreating the hook step.

Ranbir and Neetu danced alongside Vaani and co-judge of the show Marzi Pestonji to the song. Sharing the video on Instagram, Neetu wrote “Shamshera ❤️."

It is quite evident from the video that Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor almost wore colour coordinated clothes. Seeing this adorable post online, Prajakta Koli could not help herself but comment on the post saying, “Hahaha besssssst." Prajakta played Neetu Kapoor’s on-screen daughter for ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo.’

The film was Neetu Kapoor’s first film after the demise of her late husband Rishi Kapoor who passed away on April 30 in 2020. She is all set to become a grandmother again as Ranbir and wife Alia are expecting their first child together.

Talking of Ranbir and Alia, the duo will be seen together on the big screen for the first time with Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ that will also feature some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

