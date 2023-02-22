Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped the Punjab filming schedule of Animal and he ensured that the wrap was celebrated rightly! The actor reminded fans that he is among the best dancers in the industry today by dancing to several hit songs. These include Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya, from Dil Se, and his very own Dilliwali Girlfriend, from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In videos shared by fan accounts, Ranbir Kapoor was seen joining the crew of the Sandeep Vanga Reddy film and performing the hook steps of the songs. In one video, Ranbir was seen lost in the magic of Chaiyya Chaiyya, performing the steps of the song perfectly. In another, he took us back to 2013 with his performance on Dilliwali Girlfriend.

Ranbir was also seen channelling Hrithik Roshan as he danced to Ek Pal Ka Jeena while the crew around him hooted for him. The actor wowed fans, with many taking the comments section of the videos and showering him with compliments. “He’s fabulous dancer," a few comments read while many dropped fire and heart emojis.

He also danced on a few other songs as well. Check it out below:

Besides Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The magnum opus is slated for a worldwide release theatrically on 11th August 2023 in five languages.

