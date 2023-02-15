Ranbir Kapoor is nothing less than a magician on screen. From getting under the skin of a salesman in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year to moving fans to tears with his performance in Rockstar, Ranbir truly knows how to entertain the audience. While it is already known that fans are smitten by the actor, Piyush Mishra recently revealed he is also impressed with the star.

Speaking on Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Piyush was nothing but praises for Ranbir Kapoor. Having worked with Ranbir in a few scenes of Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015), Piyush had only a little time to spend with him. Nevertheless, Piyush fondly speaks of those days with RK.

Piyush first began by revealing how Imtiaz Ali pitched Tamasha to him. “Aap phatte ho Ranbir Kapoor pe,’ wo jo hai mujhe pasand aa gaya tha (He said I erupt on Ranbir Kapoor in that scene, and I really liked that)," he said before moving on to Ranbir.

“Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bohot badhiya actor hai pehli baat toh, bohot badhiya jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baat cheet karne me bada mazza aata hai. Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. Nangi baatein karta hai, bada mujhe intrigue karta hai… Imtiaz purana sathi tha, Tamasha was a three-day shoot and I was done in a day (Ranbir is a magician, he is a really wonderful actor, and it is always so much fun to talk to him. He talks with a lot of impudence. He intrigues me a fair bit)," he recalled.

For the unversed, Piyush played the role of a storyteller in Tamasha. While he had more scenes with the younger version of Ranbir, the film’s pivotal turning point featured Piyush and Ranbir. The film also starred Deepika Padukone. Whereas in Rockstar, he played the role of the record owner who helps Ranbir’s character to become a big star.

