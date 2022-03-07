Ranbir Kapoor Enjoys Dinner With Mom Neetu, Sister Riddhima; Fans Ask 'Where's Alia Bhatt Kapoor'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor may be reluctant to open up his own account on social media, however, his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni often give us glimpses of the actor on their respective social media profiles.

On Sunday, Riddhima posted a picture on Instagram where the actor can be seen enjoying dinner with his family members, including businessman Nikhil Nanda. Ranbir can be seen wearing a printed collared shirt with stubble, while his sister who sat next to him was spotted in a t-shirt. Son of Ranbir’s aunt Ritu Nanda, Nikhil can be seen enjoying the meal with the Kapoors. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Riddhima wrote in the caption, “Love and only love." The Instagram post received a reaction from actress Karisma Kapoor who commented with an array of red heart emoticons. Some fans also wanted to know why Alia was missing from the dinner. One user wrote, “Where’s Alia Bhatt Kapoor?" Another one said, “Missing Alia Bhatt." “We want to see Alia too," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, Neetu Singh also shared a glimpse of the Sunday family dinner on Instagram Story. The veteran Bollywood actress shared a portrait featuring Randhir Kapoor, Natasha Nanda, Nikhil, Riddhima, and Ranbir.

The 39-year-old actor, who was last seen in Sanju in 2018, will soon be seen on the silver screen in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. The movie also stars actress Alia Bhatt who also happens to be Ranbir’s girlfriend. Alia also shared pictures with her boyfriend on Instagram. The 28-year-old actress had shared a sweet picture with Ranbir on the occasion of Diwali. Alia and Ranbir were both dressed in ethnic attires as they posed for the pictures.

Most recently, Alia shared pictures of herself on Instagram which were taken by Ranbir. The actress shared the pictures on the social media platform and wrote in the caption, “Casually flexing my boyfriend’s photography skills."

