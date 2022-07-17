Ranbir Kapoor Gatecrashes Alia Bhatt's Kesariya Live and Praises 'Biwi', Brahmastra Star Hides Baby Bump

Ranbir Kapoor did not shy away from gatecrashing his wife, actress Alia Bhatt’s live session with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji on Instagram. The actor, who is officially not on social media, joined Alia in between her conversation with Ayan. The trio had come together to talk about the release of their track Kesariya. During the chat, Ranbir also praised his ‘biwi.’

In the live session, in which Alia was seated in her house, Ranbir spoke about the new release and was then asked about his experience of working with Ayan. “Favourite thing about working with Ayan is that, fortunately, or unfortunately, he’s a bloody genius. Fortunately or unfortunately, I have immense faith and belief and a big cheerleader for his talent and for what he’s going to achieve in the future in the film industry as a director, as a producer and we’re just a tiny, tiny, tiny speck in his long journey," Ranbir said, praising Ayan.

“It’s an uncomfortable conversation," a shy Ayan added. Alia then prompted Ranbir to talk about his experience of working with her. “I remember when I saw Highway and all, I came to Ayan’s house where only Ayan and Karan were hanging there and (told them), ‘Bloody ye toh Amitabh Bachchan nikli.’ (It was just) her second film and actually my prediction has come true. Lekin biwi ke baare mein achi achi baatein toh bolenge husband hai toh bol raha hai," Ranbir said.

In all of this, Alia Bhatt, who is pregnant, was seen hiding her baby bump underneath a bright blue dress.

Kesariya is sung by Arijit Singh and the track has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love anthem has been composed by Pritam. The two-minute-fifty-two seconds song chronicles the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they confess their love for each other at the spiritual location of Varanasi. The track is sung by Sid Sriram in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Brahmastra is Ranbir and Alia’s first film together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release on September 9.

