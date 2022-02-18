Ranbir Kapoor Gives Savage Reply As Paparazzi Tell Him 'See You at the Wedding'; Watch ROFL Video

Several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, and Randhir Kapoor, came together to attend a special screening of the late Rajiv Kapoor’s last film ‘Toolsidas Junior’ in Mumbai on Thursday. The screening was hosted by Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Rajiv, the youngest son of Raj Kapoor, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on February 9, 2021. ‘Toolsidas Junior’ was to mark his comeback to acting after three decades. The shoot was wrapped up shortly before his demise.

After the screening got over, Ranbir was clicked interacting with Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar. When he was making his way out of the theatre, a paparazzo jokingly told him, “Bye RK, shaadi mein milte hain (see you at the wedding). To this, Ranbir immediately asked, “kiski (whose wedding)," and left the theatre without even looking back. But the paparazzo yelled, “Luv (Ranjan) sir ki." Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend on February 20. He will be wrapping his upcoming projects post the wedding. The filmmaker has directed many films including ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the filmmaker will have a destination wedding. It will take place in the presence of the couple’s family and close friends. On February 18, the pre-wedding festivities will begin.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been dating Alia Bhatt since 2018, and fans are expecting them to announce their upcoming nuptials soon. The couple was, in fact, considering tying the knot in 2020, but the Covid pandemic halted those plans. When the Bollywood power couple made a public appearance at a promotional event for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in New Delhi in December 2021, the fan Q&A began with the inevitable question: ‘When is Ranbir marrying Alia?’

Ranbir answered the fan’s question in the wittiest way. “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that," the actor said, before turning towards Alia and cheekily adding, “Humari kab hogi (When will we get married)?" Alia, who was visibly blushing, said, “You are asking me?" Ranbir quickly responded that he was asking Ayan. “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (One date is enough for today). Brahmastra ki release date," Ayan said, asking fans that they’d have to wait for the wedding date.

The film, which has been in the making for several years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, who has been born with some special powers. The modern-mytho drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in key roles.

