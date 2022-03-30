Ranbir Kapoor Gives Update About His Wedding With Alia Bhatt: 'Cards Yet To Be Printed'

Fans have been waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to announce their wedding date. The couple has spoken about getting married but they’ve not locked a date yet, at least publicly. Rumours often do the rounds claiming the couple’s wedding dates. The recent one suggests that Ranbir and Alia could tie the knot in April this year. But Ranbir in a recent interview has said that a wedding date is still not set yet.

Speaking with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked about his and Alia’s wedding. The actor confessed that while a wedding will take place, a date isn’t set yet. “I don’t know when I’m going to get married. We haven’t really decided on a date. But that is definitely on the cards. We haven’t chapoed (printed) the cards yet but it is on the cards," he said.

He also told NDTV, “I won’t give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

Previously, Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain also said that she wasn’t aware of a wedding taking place in April. “Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. A wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when," she told Pinkvilla.

Ranbir spoke about his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt back in 2020, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand. The actor said that had it not been the pandemic, he and Alia would have tied the knot that year.

On the work front, Ranbir is filling in for his late father Rishi Kapoor at the promotions of Sharmaji Namkeen. The film is Rishi’s swansong. Ranbir also has two releases this year. He will be seen in YRF’s Shamshera followed by the much-delayed Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. He also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next in the pipeline.

