Ranbir Kapoor Goes Bare-Chested For Sizzling Photoshoot with Shamshera Co-Star Vaani Kapoor, See Pics

Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor is setting the internet on fire with his latest photoshoot with his Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor. The film which sees the actor in a never-seen-before avatar of a dacoit also stars Sanjay Dutt and will be released on the 22nd of this month. On Tuesday, Vaani took to her official Instagram handle to share a couple of photos from their latest shoot and the duo look nothing short of sizzling. The actress can be seen in a black dress with a plunging neckline, whereas Ranbir ditches his shirt for a red suit.

In one of the photos, the Brahmastra actor can be seen baring his chest and flaunting his toned abs. Take a look at the photos:

The trailer of Shamshera released last month and it has already piqued the interest of the viewers. The trailer begins with the revelation that the film is set in 1870s when India was under British rule. It then shares a glimpse of Ranbir who leads a group of dacoits. We then see Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The trailer then depicts Shamshera’s journey to fight Britishers. Later in the trailer, we hear a voice-over introducing Ranbir’s character and mentioning how he is not afraid of anyone.

Apart from Shamshera, the actor will also be seen in Animal and Brahmastra. The latter will see him with his actor-wife Alia Bhatt first time on-screen. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others and it is reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will have cameo in it. Animal, on the other hand, will see him with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the pipeline.

