Ranbir Kapoor Goes Down on Knee, Kisses Wife Alia Bhatt During Varmala; Video Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now married. The Bollywood power couple solemnised their relationship at Ranbir’s Mumbai’s Pali Hill residence, Vastu, on Thursday, April 14. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Navya Naveli Nanda among others attended the wedding.

As the couple tied the knot, several inside videos from their marriage ceremony are doing the rounds on social media. In one video, Ranbir goes down on one knee for his wife Alia during the Varmala ceremony. He later kisses Alia on the lips after the couple exchanges garlands. Watch the video here:

On Wednesday, Alia and Ranbir hosted their pre-wedding ceremonies. Ranbir hosted the Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies at Vastu. Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others were present for the rituals. On Wednesday evening, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed to the paparazzi that Alia and Ranbir would tie the knot on April 14.

Back in 2014, in an interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she met Ranbir for the first time on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’ when she was just 11. “When I first met Ranbir, I was probably 11 years old. I was very shy because I had to rest my head on his shoulder, but I couldn’t do it," said the actress. Alia, on several occasions, has spoken about crushing on Ranbir since her childhood.

Alia and Ranbir again crossed paths on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also marks their first project together and instantly hit it off.

They made their first public appearance as a couple during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018. Alia had also shared the duo’s pic from the reception on her Instagram account.

