Ranbir Kapoor Goes Shirtless, Shraddha Kapoor Poses In Bikini As They Shoot For Luv Ranjan’s Next; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently in Spain for director Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled movie. While the shooting of the movie is currently underway, it will hit theatres next year. However, looks like the stars were recently shooting for a song or a steamy scene.

A video has now gone viral from the sets of the movie in which Ranbir and Shraddha can be seen standing in the water. While Ranbir can be seen walking around shirtless, Shraddha is seen donning a bikini. The film’s crew can also be spotted in the video. Several fan accounts of Ranbir and Shraddha are sharing the clip, claiming that it is for a song shoot in Spain.

Just a few days back, another video of the duo from the sets was leaked on social media. In the clip, Ranbir and Shraddha appeared to be filming a dance sequence under the scorching heat. While Shraddha was seen wearing a bright yellow dress, Ranbir wore a light blue shirt.

Talking about the movie, this will be for the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing the screen space. The film also marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with director Luv Ranjan. The movie will be released on Holi next year i.e on March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will also be next seen in Brahmāstra which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy among others. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Shamshera in his pipeline along with Vaani Kapoor. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor has Vishal Furia’s directorial Nagin and a remake of the 1989 movie Chalbaaz in her pipeline. She will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans directorial Satyanarayan Ki Katha which also stars Kartik Aarya.

