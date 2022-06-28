Ranbir Kapoor Has A Crush On Zendaya But Admits Wife Alia Bhatt Makes Him Smile; Watch

It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor is head-over-heels for Alia Bhatt. The actor has been gushing about Alia in almost every interview lately. However, the Shamshera star has now confessed that he has an internet crush on Euphoria star Zendaya. The confession was made in a special Yash Raj Films video in which he was answering 20 questions in two minutes.

One of the questions he was asked was, “One person on the internet that you’re currently crushing on." Ranbir named Zendaya. However, he did not explain the reason behind his crush on the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. Although the internet crush, Ranbir admitted that Alia makes him smile in another question.

Advertisement

“What makes you smile the most?" the Brahmastra star was asked. He replied, “My wife, my dogs, my family, cool breeze, a good game of football, and a good movie." Ranbir also revealed that Rohit Dhawan is his 4 am friend and that he has a fake Instagram profile.

Ranbir is currently preparing for fatherhood. Alia on Monday announced that she is pregnant and that she and Ranbir are expecting their first child together. Alia shared two pictures to announce that she was expecting her first baby. The actress first shared a picture taken during the sonography test. In another, she shared a picture of a lion, lioness and their cub. She shared the pictures with the caption, “Our baby ….. coming soon."

Several stars including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Malaika Arora congratulated Alia. The actress’s international co-star Gal Gadot also dropped heart emojis to show her love for Alia’s happy news.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Ranbir also called Alia his biggest cheerleader and revealed that she was keeping up with the social media reactions of Shamshera, keeping the film’s director Karan Malhotra informed about fan reactions to the trailer and posters.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.