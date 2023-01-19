'Beta Gaana Gaao': Ranbir Kapoor Hilariously Asks Alia Bhatt to Sing Brahmastra Song Kesariya

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently attended a calendar launch event in Mumbai. Besides twinning and winning in similar beige outfits, another major highlight of their media appearance came when the paparazzi requested Alia to sing. It was the romantic antics of husband Ranbir that left the internet in awe of the couple. Seemingly, the Darlings diva was a tad bit hesitant to sing on stage until Ranbir gestured to fulfill their wish. Alia adorably murmurs, “Beta gana gao," before asking the paps which song would they want her to perform.

In the background, camera persons can be heard taking the name of their hit romantic number from Brahmastra, Kesariya. “Thik hai yeh bas aapke liye (Okay! This one’s only for you)," said Alia as she began performing. Ranbir being a doting husband cheered for his wife by clapping for her. Everything was going well until Alia forgot the lyrics of Kesariya. Ranbir Kapoor quickly came to her rescue by mouthing the lyrics and encouraging her to finish the song. A candid video of their adorable interaction has created a massive buzz on social media. Watch the clip here:

The couple launched the calendar ‘Mumbai Moments 2023’ together and were spotted happily posing in front of a wall filled with their mushy photos together. For the event, the pair colour complimented each other in beige outfits. While Alia chose a pantsuit, Ranbir Kapoor layered his white t-shirt with a beige jacket, denim jeans, and spotless white shoes. The Brahmastra star held on to Alia in a protective gesture and kept her close while striking vivid poses. Take a look at it below:

The track Kesariya holds great importance in the couple’s life as it was with its teaser that BFF Ayan Mukerji made the news of their wedding official. Crooned by Arijit Singh, within six months, the song has garnered over 390 million views on YouTube. While the lyrics of the romantic anthem are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Kesariya is composed by Pritam with additional vocals from Nikhita Gandhi.

The couple’s maiden project after their wedding, Brahmastra, turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. Currently, the duo have multiple projects in the pipeline with Alia gearing up for her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone. Meanwhile, Ranbir has Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

