Ranbir Kapoor Holds An Axe, Looks Intense In Animal First Look Poster, Alia Bhatt Calls It 'Fire'

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming movie Animal has been released. The makers of the film released the poster on New Year’s Eve i.e midnight of 31st December 2022. In the poster, Ranbir can be seen soaked in blood as he holds an axe and lights a cigarette. Needless to say, the never-seen-before avatar of the actor has left fans surely impressed.

However, another person who is left stunned with Ranbir’s animal look is his actress-wife Alia Bhatt. Soon after the poster was released, Alia shared the same on her Instagram stories and and dropped fire emojis in the caption.

Advertisement

Besides Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film also stars Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles. It is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The magnum opus is slated for a worldwide release theatrically on 11th August 2023 in five languages.

In November this year, a picture of Ranbir from the sets of Animal went viral on social media in which he was seen soaked in fake blood.

Advertisement

Animal marks the first collaboration between Ranbir and Rashmika. Talking about working with the Brahmastra actor, Rashmika told Filmfare earlier this year, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easy-going that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep."

Meanwhile, Ranbir has also been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here