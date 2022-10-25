Ranbir Kapoor Holds Pregnant Alia Bhatt Tight As They Perform Diwali Puja With Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a mellow Diwali celebration as they prepare to welcome their first baby. The couple, who tied the knot in April this year, hosted a Diwali puja at their residence with family members Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor, among others, attending it.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the couple’s first Diwali celebration as a married couple. The veteran actress’s picture revealed that Alia slipped into a gorgeous red outfit while Ranbir sported a black kurta with a white pyjama on the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Neetu shared a picture in which Ranbir held on to Alia while they performed the puja. Soni was also offering her prayers in the picture. In another picture, Neetu was seen posing with other Kapoor family members. She also shared a picture in which she was seen posing with Alia, Soni and Shaheen.

Advertisement

Neetu wrapped up her Diwali celebration by sharing a selfie taken by Ranbir with Alia, Soni, Shaheen and Neetu in the frame. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, “Happy Diwali ⭐️."

Earlier in the day, Alia had revealed that she is spending most part of Diwali in bed. She shared a picture from the celebrations last year along with a picture from the bed this year and wrote, “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed."

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Alia’s due date is closing in. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Alia is expected to deliver a baby anytime at the November end or December first week. It is also claimed that the Kapoor family has enrolled Alia Bhatt’s name at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.

Alia announced her pregnancy in June this year, three months after the couple tied the knot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here