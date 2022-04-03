Ranbir Kapoor Is All Smiles as He Gets Papped in The City; Fans Root for His Wedding with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend are currently one of the most-talked-about celebs in Bollywood. While there have been rumours swirling that the duo will tie the knot this month itself and in Mumbai. However, till now there has been no official confirmation about the wedding. The Rockstar actor is always on the radar of the paparazzi, and on Sunday afternoon they captured an all smiles Ranbir waving at them.

In a video shared by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Ranbir Kapoor is seen waving at the paps from a distance. The Sanju actor looked dapper wearing a checkered shirt, and added black sunglasses. In the video, we only see half of his body. The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani star was all smiles as he posed for the paps with a thumbs-up sign. He even posed with a victory sign that he made with both his hands. However, it is not clear from the video for which project was the actor shooting.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, scores of Ranbir’s fans chimed into the comments section as they couldn’t stop gushing over their favourite star. While one fan wrote, “He looks more than Happy 😌happiness looks good on your Ranbir 🎆💋💯📌," another noted, “The most handsome😍🔥🔥?"At the same time, fans couldn’t stop waiting for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. One social media user wrote,"Ranbir Weds Alia❤️," another said, “ Alia Or Ranbir Ki Jodi🌝."

In related news, as per a recent report published in Pinkvilla, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding ceremony will take place at Kapoor’s ancestral home, RK House. However, now Randhir Kapoor has denied all such reports.

“I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me," Ranbir’s uncle Randhir told Hindustan Times.

Speaking on Ranbir Kapoor’s work front, the actor has wrapped up shooting for Brahmastra and is awaiting the release of Shamshera. Along with these, Ranbir has an untitled next, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline.

