Ranbir Kapoor Is Done With Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji, Mocks Alia Bhatt's 'Shiva, Shiva' in ROFL Video

If you thought you are tired of Brahmastra promotions, we’d like you to meet Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, in an epic new video, was seen hilariously lamenting about returning for Brahmastra promotions since the film is now set to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the video, shot in his and Alia Bhatt’s home, Ranbir was seen venting out over a call. “Nahi bhai, ho gaya. I am done. I am done with Brahmastra promotions, I am done with Ayan Mukerji. Just because Brahmastra is coming on Disney+ Hotstar, does it mean get back promotions? More promotions, more promotions, more, more, more. Itna toh Alia ne film mein ‘Shiva Shiva’ nahi bola hoga (Alia might have not said Shiva as many times as promotions in the film)," he says in the video.

Advertisement

Listing the numerous promotional activities they did, Ranbir asks, “What should I do now? Go to everyone’s house and request every individual to watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar and say ‘Light is coming, light is coming?’ Light has come! Happy Diwali. Brahmastra is a monster hit! And what does Ayan think, that I have no life beyond Brahmastra’s promotions? I am going to become a father soon, such a big moment in my life…"

His rant comes to an abrupt stop when he gets a call from Ayan and he demands that Ranbir gets involved in the promotions. Agreeing to his demands, Ranbir disconnects and begins beating himself up with a pillow kept aside.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

The unique promotional video was shared by Alia Bhatt on Instagram with the caption, “Hard facts." The video left everyone, including Arjun Kapoor in splits. The actor dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Fans also dropped comments, revealing that they enjoyed the video. “Haha love this!" a comment read. “Super video," added another.

Brahmastra is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, collecting Rs 425 crore gross box office collection. Director Ayan Mukerji confirmed that the team will return with a sequel, titled Brahmastra Part 2: Dev.

Read all the Latest Movies News here