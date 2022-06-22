Ranbir Kapoor Is Not 'Joru Ka Gulaam', Neetu Kapoor Reveals How He Balances Between Alia and Her

Ever since Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot, the former’s mother is often asked about her relationship with her daughter-in-law. In a recent interview, the veteran actress talked about how Ranbir is not ‘joru ka gulaam’ and revealed that he knows how to balance between his wife and his mother.

“I feel the relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is the husband’s fault. Because you love your mother so much, and jab tum joru ka gulaam ban jaate ho na, fir maa ko problem hoti hai. If you balance your love for your mother and your wife, it is always nicer. She will love you more. When you become too much of your wife, that’s when the mother feels," Neetu Kapoor told Indian Express.

“My son is a very intelligent man, he balances his love. He doesn’t go all ‘mom mom mom,’ he may call me once in five days and ask, ‘aap thik ho na?’. For him to ask me this is enough," she added.

Neetu Kapoor further talked about her relationship with Alia Bhatt and heaped praises on her daughter-in-law. Neetu went on to say that Alia is ‘simple, beautiful and uncorrupted’. “People asked me how will be my relationship with Alia, and it will be the same as it was for me and my mother-in-law. Alia is a lovely person. She is a beautiful, simple, uncorrupted human being," she added.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 this year. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in presence. The two will be soon sharing the screen together for the first time in Brahmastra. The film will hit theatres on September 9.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor is currently seen in Dance Deewane Juniors as one of the judges. She will also be making her comeback on the big screen with JugJugg Jeeyo which will be released this Friday i.e on June 24.

