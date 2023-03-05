Ranbir Kapoor is 'Terribly Missing' Alia Bhatt and Daughter Raha as They Are in Kashmir

Ranbir Kapoor started a new chapter of his life last year after the birth of his and Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha. Now that the little one is with her mom in Kashmir, Ranbir can’t help but miss them terribly. The actor is currently busy promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan directorial will be released on March 8. During one of the promotional events, Ranbir spoke about Raha and Alia. The actress is shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir.

“Naturally, your heart, body and mind want to do everything for your child. Unfortunately, Alia is shooting in Kashmir and has taken Raha away with her. I’m terribly missing them both. They are going to be back (in Mumbai) after another five days. So, I am looking forward to that. Alia and me, both being actors, and both being busy at work, we will have to divide our priorities to balance it out," he said during the event.

Ranbir has been speaking about his daughter candidly at press events lately. In a recent promotional event for his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, he described Raha’s smile and revealed how it just ‘rejuvenates’ him. He shared how Raha has started smiling and added that it makes it difficult for him to leave home.

“Well, it’s the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you," he said.

Besdies Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in the film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

