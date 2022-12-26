Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Alia Bhatt in Oh-so-romantic Christmas Pic; Actress Says 'It's Best Time...'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday stepped out in Mumbai for the annual Christmas family lunch at Kunal Kapoor’s house. The couple was joined by Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor with her kids Samaira and Kiaan and others. Before this, Alia and Ranbir celebrated Christmas eve with Alia’s mom Soni Razdan, sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt and close friend Ayan Mukerji.

Alia has now shared a series of photos from her Christmas celebrations on her official Instagram account. In one of the photos, Ranbir is holding Alia close as he kisses her on her cheek. Other photos show Alia posing with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and Soni and Shaheen. In the third photo, Ranbir and Alia share a frame with Randhir, Babita, Karisma and Neetu.

“It’s the best time of year… with the best people the world. Merry merry always from my family to yours," Alia captioned the photos.

Earlier on Sunday, Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from Alia-Ranbir’s intimate Christmas celebrations. But what caught our eyes was a small red ball hanging on a Christmas tree that had Raha written on it. Meanwhile, Alia looked stunning in a red top which she teamed with a cute Christmas-themed hairband. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and a beanie for the small get-together. Neetu Kapoor shared a group family pic on her Instagram account and wished her fans a “Merry Christmas."

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April after dating for a couple of years. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November this year.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, where she shared the screen space with Ranbir for the first time. Moreover, Alia Bhatt shot for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone this year as well. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

