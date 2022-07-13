Ranbir Kapoor Kisses Neetu Kapoor, Keeps Her Close As They Make Their Way To Dance Deewane Junior Set

Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor made his way to the sets of Dance Deewane Junior on Wednesday with his mom Neetu Kapoor in tow. The actor is appearing on the finale of the reality show to promote his upcoming film Brahmastra with Vaani Kapoor. Coincidentally, Neetu is one of the judges of the dance show.

On Wednesday, the paparazzi spotted the mother-son duo arriving on the sets in style! Ranbir looked dapper in a black ensemble while Neetu looked gorgeous in a green and black saree. The Jugjugg Jeeyo star greeted the Shamshera star with a warm hug while Ranbir gave her a kiss.

Advertisement

The sight left the paparazzi cheering. Ranbir and Neetu walked into the sets holding each other’s hands. Due to the heavy rains in Mumbai, Ranbir ensured Neetu was safely escorted into the sets. The paparazzi congratulated Neetu and Ranbir on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before they made their way in.

Neetu has been a part of the small screen show since its inception. She has been judging the dance show with Nora Fatehi and Marzi by her side. The trio has been making headlines for their appearance on the show and their hilarious reels.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy with the promotions of Shamshera. The actor plays a double role in the film. Ranbir stars alongside Vaani for the first time. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The Yash Raj Films-backed movie marks Ranbir’s first film in four years. Shamshera is set to release on July 19.

Advertisement

Besides Shamshera, Ranbir is also busy with Brahmastra. The film stars Ranbir with Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film also features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is slated to release in September.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.