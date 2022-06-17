Home » News » Movies » Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Shraddha Kapoor in Unseen Pic From Luv Ranjan's Film, Take a Look

Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Shraddha Kapoor in Unseen Pic From Luv Ranjan's Film, Take a Look

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's unseen picture from the sets of Luv Ranjan's film
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's unseen picture from the sets of Luv Ranjan's film

A photo from Luv Ranjan's film went viral on social media where the actors can be seen all smiles as Ranbir Kapoor tries to pick up Shradhha Kapoor in his arms.

News18.com
Updated: June 17, 2022, 20:50 IST

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently in Spain shooting for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming title and some pictures from the sets have already gone viral. Recently, a photo went viral on social media where the actors can be seen all smiles as Ranbir tries to pick up Shradhha in his arms. As soon as the photo was shared, fans of the duo dropped adorable comments for them. One of them said, “#RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor breaking all the records of hotness & cuteness as they shoot for Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film in Spain! ❤️" while another wrote, “they look so good"

Take a look at the photo:

The film recently got embroiled in a controversy even before its release. Reportedly, the workers on the set in Chitrakoot put down their tools in protest because of the non-payment of dues.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) General Secretary Ashok Dubey spoke on the matter to ETimes and said, “Yes, this happened today on the set of Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. This is a move of unity with the workers, who have still not been paid. First, the batch of workers who toiled at Kandivli was not paid. Later, they shot at The Royal Palms where they called the second batch of workers, who also have not been fully paid – an amount to the tune of Rs 12.5 lakh is outstanding."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for the untitled Luv Ranjan film and also for the film Animal in which he is paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. He will be seen in Brahmastra with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt for the first time. The trailer of the Aya Mukherji directorial was released recently and it opened to a lot of love and appreciation.

first published: June 17, 2022, 20:50 IST