Ranbir Kapoor Looks at Pregnant Alia Bhatt and Says ‘Someone Has Phalaoed’, Leaves Netizens Disgusted

Brahmastra is all set to release in less than a month! The film, which had been announced almost 7 years back, and has been delayed for years due to various reasons, is one of those films that the audience is eagerly waiting for. Even Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji are promoting the film to the best of their abilities. Now, during one such promotions, where the trio sat together to talk about the film, Ranbir made a joke on Alia’s pregnancy, and her baby bump, and netizens are furious and disgusted!

In the video, the three were talking about why they are not visiting places and promoting Brahmastra extensively. After Ranbir Kapoor finished talking, Alia Bhatt began to say, “We will do it (the promotions), we’ll be everywhere. The question you’re asking is why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…" Before she could finish her statement, Ranbir Kapoor looked straight at Alia’s baby bump and commented, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed." The Gangubai actor looked in disbelief, and even Ayan Mukerji is taken by surprise. Ranbir, looking at their reaction, patted Alia in the back and dismissed the statement as a ‘joke… in a cute way’. See the video here:

Several comments pointed out at how unnecessary this was. One comment read, “This is sad to watch." Another wrote, “I can’t believe he said that! Ranbir is a 40-year-old man child with no common sense. Alia deserves better." Several comments were about how Alia ‘deserved better’. People also commented about how this was ‘not funny at all’. One netizen wrote, “wtf was this. who talks like this about his own wife who is pregnant? i still remember his and Katrina’s interview during Jagga Jasoos, he was so disrespectful to her. and this was not funny, we didn’t laugh." Another wrote, “That was a disgusting joke to say to a pregnant woman."

Well, what’s your opinion on Ranbir’s comments? Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is all set to release on the 9th of September.

