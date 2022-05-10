Ranbir Kapoor Looks Back and Winks After Fan Shouts 'I Love You' At Celebrity Football Club; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor is a king of hearts for a reason. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and is widely loved by all. Ranbir was recently in Dubai to play the Celebrity Football Cup for producer Bunty Walia’s team. Needless to say, his fans gathered at the stadium to cheer for him, and guess what? Ranbir made their day.

A video from the stadium is now going viral on social media in which the Brahmastra actor can be seen walking toward the ground. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan can also be spotted in the video. However, what left fans in complete awe is something else. In the clip, it can be heard that a fan from the crowd shouted ‘Ranbir I love you’. The actor did not ignore it. He turned toward his fans, smiled, and winked at them. This heartwarming gesture has left fans completely impressed. “Omg! That wink," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “This is so so cute."

Not just this, but in another viral video, Ranbir can be seen taking selfies with fans.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor is the vice-captain of the ASFC (All Stars Football Club) team owned by Bunty Walia. Abhishek Bachchan is the captain of the team. Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor Tiger Shroff, Aparshakti Khurrana, Ishaan Khattar, Abhimanyu Dassani, Karan Wahi, Dino Morea, Shashank Khaitan, Shoojit Sircar, Shabir Ahluwalia and Samir Kochhar are also a part of the team.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon share the screen for the first time with his wife Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will also star Amitabh Bachchan and will hit theatres on September 9. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Shamshera along with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

